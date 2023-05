The Book of Deuteronomy (NASB Audio Bible Non Dramatized)

The genre of the book of Deuteronomy is not much different from that of Exodus.

It is Narrative History and Law, although there is a Song from Moses just after he commissions Joshua.

This song describes the History that the Israelites had experienced.

Moses wrote Deuteronomy approximately 1407-1406 B.C. The key personalities are Moses and Joshua.