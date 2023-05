Labour: 'Britain is better' than homing migrants on boats

Labour's Andrew Gwynne expresses his concern with housing migrants on boats, saying that processing asylum claims should be the top priority, to avoid "uncertainty".

He goes on to say that the need to use barges to hold asylum seekers is a "testament to the failure" of the Home Office.

Report by Rowlandi.

