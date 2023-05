James Nesbitt: 'It's Nerve Wracking but I'm Touched to be asked'

James Nesbitt is set to perform a poem in the coronation concert.

He tells us, "It's Nerve Wracking but I'm Touched to be asked".

Report by Cockerama.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn