Oggy is walking home with his shopping cart full of food.
But finding his house becomes an impossible task since all the streets look alike!
So he decides to leave a trail of groceries behind him, like little Tom Thumb to guide him self home
Oggy and the Cockroaches Little Tom Oggy S4E45 Full Episode in HD