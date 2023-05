#6 WARRIORS at #7 LAKERS | FULL GAME 3 HIGHLIGHTS | May 6, 2023

Led by Anthony Davis's 25 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks, the No.

7 seed Los Angeles Lakers defeat the No.

6 seed Golden State Warriors in Game 3, 127-97.

LeBron James (21 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) and D'Angelo Russell (21 points, 5 assists, 5 3pt.

FG) added a combined 42 points in the victory, while Stephen Curry tallied 23 points, 4 rebounds and 4 3pt.

FG for the Warriors.

The Lakers lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1, with Game 4 taking place on Monday, May 8 (10:00 p.m.

ET, TNT)