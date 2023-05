Drowning prevention: Why swim lessons are essential in Florida and affordable options for your family

May is National Water Safety Month, and at ABC Action News, we're looking into ways to keep your children safe this summer.

According to the CDC, drowning is the number one cause of death for children in Florida.

There is a lot to keep in mind when it comes to water safety.

We spoke to a local swim instructor who says the best thing to do is sign your kids up for swim lessons.