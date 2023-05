LATEST NEWS: "Conflicting Views among Black Voters in South Carolina Pose Early Challenge"

President Joe Biden is facing a mixed reception among Black voters in South Carolina, with some praising his record and others expressing disappointment.

While some, like small-business owner LaJoia Broughton, see Biden as a leader who has provided opportunities for Black-owned businesses and brought integrity to the White House, others, like 22-year-old Destiny Humphreys, feel that he has not lived up to his promises and that real change is needed.