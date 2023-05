LATEST NEWS: "The E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump Case: Deliberations Begin..."

The case of E.

Jean Carroll vs.

Donald Trump has been ongoing for several years, but it is finally coming to a close.

The two parties rested their cases on Thursday, leaving the decision in the hands of a federal jury next week.

The case revolves around Carroll's accusation that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department-store dressing room in the 1990s.