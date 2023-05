Coronation of King Charles and Separation of Church and State

Today I witnessed the majestic coronation of Britain's new king and experienced a profound stirring in my soul over the profound words spoken during this historic event.

Join me as we celebrate the coronation and its reminder that Jesus Christ must reign in all of our hearts and lives, as His Word guides us all.

We must remember to honor the King, true King of all of our lives.