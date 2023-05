Democratic Republic of Congo: Number of casualties in floods surpasses 400 | Oneindia News

A devastating natural calamity is currently wreaking havoc in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nearly 400 bodies have been retrieved following floods and landslides that hit two villages in the nation's eastern region last week.

The authorities had previously said 200 people had died following torrential rainfall on Thursday.

#DRCongo #DRCongoFloods #Floods ~PR.151~ED.101~GR.125~HT.96~