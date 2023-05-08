Wrestlers protest continue to intensify at Jantar Mantar: Know all about the protests |Oneindia News

As the ongoing wrestlers' protest continues on the seventh day, here’s what has happened so far.
Watch till the end.
#WrestersProtest #JantarMantarProtest #BrijBhushanSharanSingh ~PR.151~ED.102~GR.125~HT.178~
As the ongoing wrestlers' protest continues on the seventh day, here’s what has happened so far.
Watch till the end.
#WrestersProtest #JantarMantarProtest #BrijBhushanSharanSingh ~PR.151~ED.102~GR.125~HT.178~
Delhi Police beefed up the security around Jantar Mantar, where wrestlers were protesting.
#WrestlersProtest..
Days after criticising the #MeToo protest against the federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Indian Olympic Association (IOA)..