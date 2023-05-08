Them Changes- Slight Return® Tribute to Buddy Miles

Them Changes- a Slight Return® tribute to the legendary musician Buddy Miles.

Buddy is one of the most unsung musicians in history.

Best known for his phenomenal drumming on Jimi Hendrix's "Band of Gypsys" album, he was also a fantastic singer and guitarist.

Buddy released over 15 albums on his own and appeared on so many other Hendrix albums and recordings with other iconic artists.

The Band of Gypsys album was recorded on New Year's Eve, but he also recorded a live album with guitar legend Carlos Santana on New Year's Eve.

In the 80's Buddy toured with Carlos as a vocalist and guitar player.

Check out Buddy's playing on the song "Texas" with Santana live in Berlin in 1987 to see what a great, and underrated guitarist he was.

He played with Mike Bloomfield, John McLaughlin, Wilson Pickett and jammed with Stevie Ray Vaughan Live.

Buddy was also the lead singer for the "California Raisins".

The most famous album from his legacy was "Them Changes".

We respect the great music and influence he left for the music world so we recorded this tribute to him.

The studio version of this song is short, but whenever Buddy played it live he took you on a trip.

In honor of that, we created our own extended version that we hope you enjoy!