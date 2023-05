Superheroes in Action, Giving a Dying Boy ‘the Best Day Ever’

In a bid to give her son the ‘best day of his life’ after requesting to go to the Marvel hotel but knowing he wouldn’t make it, mom Kirsty Leitch put out an online appeal for people to visit Freddy in his last days, dressed as his favorite Disney, Marvel and DC characters.

