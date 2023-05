The NO CONFIDENCE Last Look! πŸ˜‚ | FAILS of the Month | May 2019 AFV

Some of these just hurt to watch!

Catch up on some #bestoftheweek #fails !

A recap of the fails of the month!

There's nothing funnier than watching these and trying not to laugh lol.

Americas Funniest Videos has the most epic library for #fail clips and we've put together a list that end your week with a laugh πŸ˜† Which #fail made you LOL the hardest?