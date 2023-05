DeSantis Told by Advisor To Write ‘Likable’ at the Top of Debate Notes To Remind Himself Not To Be Condescending

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is known for losing his cool, in fact a couple of times over the last year he’s gotten into verbal arguments with reporters.

Now, a 2018 debate prep session has been posted to twitter by ABC News, revealing DeSantis’ advisor told him to write “LIKABLE” in all caps at the top of his debate notes, all because of his quick temper and condescending and “aggressive” demeanor.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.