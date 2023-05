US to fast-track $500 million arms deal with Taiwan amid threats of Chinese invasion |Oneindia News

US fast-tracks $500 million weapons deal with Taiwan as Chinese invasion threat looms; Indian-origin Sachit Mehra elected president of Trudeau's Liberal Party; Convoy carrying ASEAN diplomats, officials 'attacked' by armed group in Myanmar; Democratic Republic of Congo: Number of casualties in floods surpasses 400; Chile elects right-wing parties to rewrite constitution after rejecting 'world's most progressive' charter.

