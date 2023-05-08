Over 29,000 People Are Evacuated in Canada Due to Wildfires

Over 100 wildfires in Canada's western province of Alberta have resulted in an "unprecedented situation," officials say.

CNN reports that 16 new fires began over 24 hours.

According to Wildfire Information Unit Lead Christie Tucker, there are currently 108 active wildfires.

31 of those are reportedly spreading "out of control.".

Such severe fires aren't typical for this time of year, but dry land, unusually hot weather and strong winds are prime conditions for this "really extreme wildfire activity.".

We could be sort of settling in for a long fight here, Christie Tucker, Wildfire Information Unit Lead, via statement.

So far this year, 926,000 acres have been burned in Alberta, and the latest fires have scorched a "huge amount of ground" in just days.

Firefighters from Quebec and Ontario have arrived to help, and other areas plan to send resources as well.

Scattered showers on May 7 helped firefighters to make some gains across the province, but they've still got a long road ahead of them.

Up north, it’s still very dry.

We’re still seeing winds and we are expecting a continuation of those kinds of conditions that can lead to extreme wildfire behavior, Christie Tucker, Wildfire Information Unit Lead, via statement.

Colin Blair, Alberta Emergency Management chief, said 5,000 people have gone to evacuation centers so far