Big Moments From the Coronation Concert For King Charles III

Big Moments , From the Coronation Concert , For King Charles III.

CNN reports that a massive concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle capped off the celebration of King Charles III's coronation on May 7.

Global stars, renowned composers and Commonwealth performers all performed on a Union Jack flag-shaped stage.

Prince William recalled his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, while appearing on stage to give a speech for his father.

Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future.

I know she’s up there fondly keeping an eye on us and she would be a very proud mother, Prince William, via CNN.

The coronation concert also included a massive drone display set to a cover of Simple Minds' hit "Don't You (Forget About Me)" performed by Alexis Ffrench and Zak Abel.

While singer Paloma Faith performed, landmarks around the United Kingdom were lit up as part of the celebrations, including Blackpool Tower and Edinburgh Castle.

Katy Perry dedicated her performance of "Firework" to the King for his contributions to the British Asian Trust, which the American singer serves as an ambassador.

Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people, Katy Perry, via CNN.

Tiwa Savage of Nigeria performed her song song “Keys to the Kingdom,” featuring elements of her native Yoruba language.

Other celebrity appearances included Tom Cruise and 'The Muppets' stars Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

