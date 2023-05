Hebrews 4:14-16: “Yeshua Can Sympathize With Human Beings” – Divinity of Yeshua

“Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has passed through the heavens, Yeshua the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession.

For we do not have a high priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but One who has been tempted in all things as we are, yet without sin.

Therefore let us draw near with confidence to the throne of grace, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need” (NASU).