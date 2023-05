May 7, 2023- Watchman News - 1 Thess 5:16-18 - Nisan 17- Year of Jubilee and 33 Connection and More!

May 7, 2023 - Watchman News - 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 - Nisan 17- Year of Jubilee and 33 Connection, White House warns debt default could wipe out 8 million jobs and sink the stock market, Pakistan switching to yuan to buy Russian oil, Over 2,000 US banks are insolvent, Covid can never be eradicated – WHO and More!