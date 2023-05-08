Live Nation posts 73% jump in revenue and record attendance despite Taylor Swift controversies

Live Nation posted a record $3.1 billion in revenue – up 73% from last year – in the first quarter of 2023, despite the fallout from botched Ticketmaster sales for the Taylor Swift Eras tour.
