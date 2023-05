imy2, Incredible Fast Rising Pop Rock Trio, Fronted by Annalise Mahanes - Artist Spotlight

Brian is here to shine the spotlight on one of his favorite bands, the fantastic pop rock trio based out of Nashville, imy2!

Starting out as a Youtube cover act, imy2 has quickly gained a rapidly increasing following by putting out amazing covers of pop and rock songs, in addition to phenomenal original numbers.

To date, this independent band has released three albums, with the latest being 2021's "The imy2 Experience".