FALLING IN REVERSE, Las Vegas Hard Rock Superstars - Artist Spotlight "I'm Not a Vampire"

Kevin and Brian are back to shine to spotlight on the fantastic hard rock band from Vegas, Falling in Reverse!

Led by front man Ronnie Radke, FALLING IN REVERSE blends a mix of hard rock, metalcore, and hip hop with incredible theatrics to bring a unique and compelling performance to the masses!

Beginning in 2008, Falling In Reverse is signed to Epitaph Records and has released four studio albums, the latest being 2017's "Coming Home".

The band is currently in the process of producing new music, so keep your eyes open for that!