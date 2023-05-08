FALLING IN REVERSE, Las Vegas Hard Rock Superstars - Artist Spotlight "I'm Not a Vampire"
Kevin and Brian are back to shine to spotlight on the fantastic hard rock band from Vegas, Falling in Reverse!

Led by front man Ronnie Radke, FALLING IN REVERSE blends a mix of hard rock, metalcore, and hip hop with incredible theatrics to bring a unique and compelling performance to the masses!

Beginning in 2008, Falling In Reverse is signed to Epitaph Records and has released four studio albums, the latest being 2017&apos;s &quot;Coming Home&quot;.

The band is currently in the process of producing new music, so keep your eyes open for that!