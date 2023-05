In Brazil, a damaged city lives on edge of abyss

A few steps from the precipice, Deusimar Batista hangs out her clothes in the sun.

There is nothing left around her garden, as the neighbouring house and the road next to her estate have been eaten up by gullies.

Caused by poor urban planning and deforestation according to experts, this type of erosion threatens to displace residents of Buriticupu, a small city in the Amazon rainforest of northeastern Brazil.