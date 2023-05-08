PM 'reflects and respects' King during The Big Help Out

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits a lunch club in Hertfordshire and helps in the kitchen as part of the King's volunteering initiative "reflecting and respecting" His Majesty's many years of service.

The prime minister goes onto praise the police's handling of demonstrations over the Coronation weekend, after dozens of protesters were removed from the streets of London during the event.

Report by Rowlandi.

