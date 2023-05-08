S1E29: "Anti-Human Trafficking Activists Becky and Bridget - On a Mission To 'Save Our Children'"
S1E29: "Anti-Human Trafficking Activists Becky and Bridget - On a Mission To 'Save Our Children'"

You are going to love this week&apos;s episode!

As an extension to our &apos;Survivor Series&apos;, I decided to bring my teammates and fellow anti-human trafficking activists, Bridget Vega and Becky Shonscheck on today&apos;s episode.

Hosts of the &quot;Save Our Children&quot; Podcast, these two amazing women, mothers, patriots, and heroes are on a mission to do exactly what their podcast title states - to Save Our Children.

Being a parent in today&apos;s world is very challenging and many parents aren&apos;t taught or equipped to know how to handle parenting in the red-pilled world we now live in.