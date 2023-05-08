America facing economic chaos by June due to national debt – US Treasury secretary

It’s widely agreed that financial and economic chaos would follow in America if Washington can’t pay its bills, according to a dire warning from the US Treasury secretary, who’s urging Congress to raise the roof on the county’s debt ceiling.
It’s widely agreed that financial and economic chaos would follow in America if Washington can’t pay its bills, according to a dire warning from the US Treasury secretary, who’s urging Congress to raise the roof on the county’s debt ceiling.
In view of the Fed, American banking crisis is over. Yet, US and European banks face the most acute stress since 2008 and 2011,..
By Ryan McMaken*
In March 2009, in the midst of recession, then Treasury secretary Timothy Geithner was pressed to..