"Take Me to Your Leader!"

When it comes to UFOs, one of the most common assumptions is that ETs would land on the White House lawn and say, “Take me to your leader!” Ignoring the fact that UFOs have hovered over the White House at least twice, the truth is they have shown themselves to a wide variety of world leaders.

Most people are probably unaware that presidents have seen UFOs, as have senators, representatives, governors and many other leaders across the United States and the world.