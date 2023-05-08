Mother and baby elephant adorable scene caught on camera in African jungle.

In this heartwarming video, we are treated to a beautiful moment between a mother elephant and her adorable baby.

The two elephants are seen walking through a lush green forest, and the baby elephant is seen playfully running around and exploring its surroundings.

The mother elephant is keeping a close eye on her little one, gently nudging it with her trunk every now and then to make sure it stays close to her.

As they walk, the baby elephant suddenly stops in its tracks and looks up at its mother, as if to say, "I'm tired, can I have a ride?" Without hesitation, the mother elephant kneels down and lets her baby climb onto her back.

The baby elephant snuggles up close to its mother, and the two share a touching moment of love and affection.

The bond between these two elephants is undeniable, and their sweet interaction is a reminder of the beauty and tenderness of the natural world.