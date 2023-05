LUCY THOMAS, Fast Rising Powerful Young British Cover Vocalist - Artist Spotlight

Brian is here to shine a spotlight on an incredible young singer from Lancashire, England, Lucy Thomas!

This phenomenal young lady has one of the most powerful voices you will ever hear, and you can listen to her belt out tremendous covers on her Youtube channel.

She has released three albums, with the latest being 2021's "Timeless", and she's signed to Cavandish Records.