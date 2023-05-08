WATCH: RaceTrac clerk stabbed nine times in random attack

Davenport Police say a RaceTrac clerk was stabbed nine times early Monday morning in an "unprovoked, random attack." The suspect is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police said it happened at 4:40 a.m.

At a RaceTrac on Highway 27 in Davenport.

The victim, who is not being identified, is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, police said.

According to police, the suspect, Marc Caseaf Tucker, 29, attacked the victim as she was preparing to stock more merchandise.

Police said Tucker approached the victim from behind and repeatedly stabbed her in the back and side.

In the midst of the attack, police said the victim slipped and fell as she tried to run from Tucker.

Police said Tucker stabbed her several more times in the chest as she continued to resist.

Police said the victim was able to escape and Tucker ran from the store into a nearby wooded area.

Tucker was arrested without incident.

He's charged with attempted first-degree murder.