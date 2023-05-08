fun with cat #2

Have you ever witnessed a cat perform?

It's a hideous sight.

They'll contort their bodies in the silliest ways, flail their paws, and wiggle their butts.

And if you attempt to participate, they will look at you as if you have lost your mind.

What is a cat dance's best feature, though?

The unavoidable crash.

The time when they become a little too engrossed and trip over their own feet, falling to the ground.

It's hilarious, and they always appear to be unsure of what just happened when they stand back up.

Cats, keep on moving.

We're here purely for amusement.