Simplicity Of Salvation And The Biblical Way To Witness To Lost People In Church Age-NTEB-MAY 7 2023

Your King James Bible presents New Testament Church Age salvation in the clearest possible light, simplified to the point where you'd have to work really hard to miss it.

So why then does it seem to get so very complicated?

Because most men don't believe the Bible as it stands, and insist on adding their own 'secret sauce' to make it 'work better'.

In the end what you have is a religious mess designed, not to save souls, but to increase church attendance.