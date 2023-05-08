Geoffrey Hinton Says AI’s Threat Is More Urgent Than Climate Change

The "Godfather of AI" made the statement in an interview with Reuters on May 5.

I wouldn't like to devalue climate change.

I wouldn't like to say, 'You shouldn't worry about climate change.'

That's a huge risk too, Geoffrey Hinton, via Reuters.

But I think this might end up being more urgent, Geoffrey Hinton, via Reuters.

With climate change, it's very easy to recommend what you should do: you just stop burning carbon.

If you do that, eventually things will be okay.

, Geoffrey Hinton, via Reuters.

For this it's not at all clear what you should do, Geoffrey Hinton, via Reuters.

Hinton recently quit Google after working at the firm for over a decade so that he could speak about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT-4, thousands of experts have signed an open letter demanding a pause in developing AI systems. Among the signatories was Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

While Hinton share similar concerns as the signatories, he doesn't believe research should be paused.

It’s utterly unrealistic.

I'm in the camp that thinks this is an existential risk, and it’s close enough that we ought to be working very hard right now, and putting a lot of resources into figuring out what we can do about it, Geoffrey Hinton, via Reuters