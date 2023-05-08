Red Cross warehouse struck as Odesa hit with missiles from long-range bombers

A Red Cross warehouse was struck on Monday as the Ukrainian city of Odesa was pummeled by missiles from long-range bombers.

The Ukrainian Red Cross has had to suspend operations in Odesa after a Russian missile struck its warehouse in the port city.

“As a result of a missile strike in the Odesa region on May 8, the leased warehouse of the Odesa regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society with an area of 1,000 square meters was completely destroyed,” the Ukrainian Red Cross said in a statement on Monday.

The organization went on to say there had been no casualties.