08-MAY-2023 United Network TV

Join Sunny and the Field Messengers for the REAL News!

In Tennessee, we learn about Regenerating Soil from Kathleen!

Then Stacy shares the beginning of a Future Homestead in British Columbia, and Rick shows us what Living Off Grid with solar looks like in Arizona!

In World News: WHO Ends COVID; Biden US Debt Default; Investors Flock to Gold; Coronation Debrief; Alberta Wildfires; Walensky Resigns; Congo Flood; and more!

Plus, a World Situation Report with Kim from the Office of the Guardian!