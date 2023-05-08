Palantir Earnings + Warren Buffett's Warning to Investors
In the latest Palantir earnings for Q1 2023, Palantir beat analyst expectations for the second quarter in a row.

The PLTR earnings were better than expected, and this Palantir stock news sent the stock skyrocketing up 32% on the day (including during the day and after hours).

The Palantir earnings call should be interesting.

In other stock market news, Warren Buffett&apos;s warning to investors shows that he&apos;s concerned that retail earnings could tank as inventory gluts rise due to a slowdown in the economy.

And that fear was backed up by two Federal Reserve surveys on Monday that showed consumer spending declining and credit lending tightening.