Palantir Earnings + Warren Buffett's Warning to Investors

In the latest Palantir earnings for Q1 2023, Palantir beat analyst expectations for the second quarter in a row.

The PLTR earnings were better than expected, and this Palantir stock news sent the stock skyrocketing up 32% on the day (including during the day and after hours).

The Palantir earnings call should be interesting.

In other stock market news, Warren Buffett's warning to investors shows that he's concerned that retail earnings could tank as inventory gluts rise due to a slowdown in the economy.

And that fear was backed up by two Federal Reserve surveys on Monday that showed consumer spending declining and credit lending tightening.