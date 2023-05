Artur Szpilka (Poland) vs Deontay Wilder (USA)

Deontay Wilder, a professional heavyweight boxer from the United States and one of the best punchers in the sport (also known by the moniker "The Bronze Bomber"), will face Artur Szpilka, a highly regarded athlete from Poland (also known as "The Pin").

On January 16, 2016, a contest for the WBC heavyweight title was held at the Barclays Center in New York, USA.

Highlights of a spectacular knockout boxing match