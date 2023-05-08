TSWS | Should A Good Samaritan Be Allowed To Kill A Criminal?

On this edition of THE SETH WILLIAMS SHOW w/MIKE CHESELKA, Seth and Mike talk about the recent incident with a crazed subway passenger and a marine that choked him out for holding the passengers hostage.

They then talk feature the New Music Moment, this week with the band Lansdowne.

Following, Comedian Bill Bendon calls in to talk about his gig Tuesday at The Funny Stop in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.

Finally, Charlie from Charlie's Auto Repair in Lakewood explains a crazy new proposed law that would put all automotive businesses in Lakewood out of business.