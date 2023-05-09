Prince Harry’s ghostwriter ended up ‘exasperated’ with royal while working on ‘Spare’ memoir

Following its release in January, Prince Harry’s ghostwriter says he ended up “exasperated” and in a heated argument with the royal while working on his memoir ‘Spare’.
Following its release in January, Prince Harry’s ghostwriter says he ended up “exasperated” and in a heated argument with the royal while working on his memoir ‘Spare’.
Prince Harry's ghost writer J. R. Moehringer has admitted he was worried at how Prince Harry would react to the publication of his..
ViewGreat Britain's royal family turns the page on a new chapter Saturday with the coronation of King Charles III.
The..