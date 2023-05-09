Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ‘unhappy with his workload' before split
After his months filming ‘Yellowstone’ and a new directing project, Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is said to have been “unhappy” with his workload before their split.