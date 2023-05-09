DATA: Title 42 encounters at the southern border

Title 42 allows the United States government to restrict entry to many migrants seeking asylum that come from areas once hit hard by COVID-19.
Title 42 allows the United States government to restrict entry to many migrants seeking asylum that come from areas once hit hard by COVID-19.
Biden Admin to Send 1,500 Troops , to Mexico Border in Anticipation of Migrant Surge.
CNN reports that as Title 42 expires..
(Natural News) Title 42 is just days away from coming to an end on May 11. And according to the latest data, some 90,000 illegal..