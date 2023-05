ITS TIME TO PUT THEM ON BLAST- Geoengineering at its finest

I am challenging EVERYONE in America who is fed up with having poison sprayed on us DAILY to get the app Flightradar24 to watch LIVE.

THIS IS HAPPENING IN EVERY AREA OF THE COUNTRY.

EXPOSING THEM IS THE ONLY WAY TO STOP THIS.

There is NOONE HIGH UP IN THIS ??

Gov (Corp) that has the BALLS to stop it.

We have already sent out many letters to NO AVAIL