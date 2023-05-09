Nuggets’ Jokic fined $25k, but won’t be suspended for Game 4 scuffle with Suns owner: Report

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic will be fined $25,000 – but won't be suspended – for his role in a sideline scuffle with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Sunday night’s Game 4, according to ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski.