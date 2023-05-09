Tempe special election to decide fate of Coyotes' arena, entertainment district

Tempe will hold a special election meeting where residents will get to vote on whether they approve of three proposals surrounding the Tempe Entertainment District.

The $2.1 billion development near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive would include hotels, apartments, retail businesses, a music venue, and a hockey arena that would serve as the new home for the Arizona Coyotes.

"You're talking about bringing 3 million conservatively, new people to Tempe, to have shopping to have dining to have events and yes, to have Coyotes games but it's more than that," said Arizona Coyotes CEO and President Xavier Gutierrez.