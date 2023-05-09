Tempe special election to decide fate of Coyotes' arena, entertainment district
Tempe will hold a special election meeting where residents will get to vote on whether they approve of three proposals surrounding the Tempe Entertainment District.

The $2.1 billion development near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive would include hotels, apartments, retail businesses, a music venue, and a hockey arena that would serve as the new home for the Arizona Coyotes.

&quot;You&apos;re talking about bringing 3 million conservatively, new people to Tempe, to have shopping to have dining to have events and yes, to have Coyotes games but it&apos;s more than that,&quot; said Arizona Coyotes CEO and President Xavier Gutierrez.