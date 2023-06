Episode 94 - TRT Update 1

This episode is just a basic update to my TRT progress.

I go over a few things, to include the actual injection and how I am feeling after 4 weeks.

I can honestly tell all of you that for the first time in 25 years, I have hope, and I hope this helps some of you who may be experiencing the same issues that I was.

As always, if anyone wants to talk, please don't hesitate to reach out...