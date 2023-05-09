Makeup Movie (2023)

Makeup Movie (2023) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: When two people are brought together from completely different walks of life, it can make for awkward circumstances, especially when they both have their secrets.

Sacha (André), an introverted French ex-chef, moves to London to begin his new life as a food critic.

Moving into a rented room in a house belonging to Dan (Masheter), a well-respected London stockbroker, the pair are forced into an unlikely friendship.

As time goes on and events unfold, Dan attempts to hide his aspirations of becoming a burlesque dancer from the people who perceive him as an alpha male.

Despite their differences, can Sacha and Dan become pillars of support in each other's lives?

Director : Hugo Andre Writers : Hugo Andre, Will Masheter Stars: Hugo Andre, Charlie Baker, Louis Circé