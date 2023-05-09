MEG 2 THE TRENCH Movie

MEG 2 THE TRENCH Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush this summer in MEG 2: THE TRENCH, a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more!

Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean.

Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.

Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.

Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with MEG 2: THE TRENCH -- where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!

Directed by Ben Wheatley starring Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, Cliff Curtis release date August 4, 2023 (in theaters)