Hong Kong's bamboo scaffolders preserve traditional technique

Hong Kong is one of the world's last remaining cities to use bamboo scaffolding in modern construction and building repair.
Dozens of students enrol each year at the city's Construction Industry Council (CIC) to learn the traditional method.
Hong Kong is one of the world's last remaining cities to use bamboo scaffolding in modern construction and building repair.
Dozens of students enrol each year at the city's Construction Industry Council (CIC) to learn the traditional method.
Some of the world's last bamboo scaffolders are keeping the ancient tradition alive in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong (AFP) May 8, 2023
Mo Jia Yu wraps his legs around a pole to balance high above the ground and secure a joint,..