2024 Volvo XC40 Driving Video

Volvo Cars is introducing a range of updates to its entire car line-up, the most prominent of which is an exterior refresh of its fully electric XC40 Recharge.

The company also unveils a single electric motor variant of the pure electric C40 Recharge.

The new C40 and XC40 variants, along with all other new Volvo Cars’ models, will be available through an updated offer concept, designed to make the online ordering process of Volvo cars easier and more convenient.

Volvo customers will now be able to choose between different equipment levels and select the options that best suit their personal needs.

The new offer structure reflects Volvo Cars’ ambitions to increase price transparency, as well as reduce complexity in its model offering by focusing on attractive pre-selected variants.